Yomi Fabiyi Is The Best Father Any Child Could Ever Ask For – Babymama

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi’s baby mama, Grace Amarachi has come out to celebrate him for being an amazing father. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Yomi has been a great father to their son thus far, and when she thinks about the way he loves their boy, she feels very blessed.

Grace added that the Nollywood star has to be the best father any child could ever ask for.

Her words, “When people do good, let’s appreciate them. To be candid, yomi has been a great father so far. When I look at the way he loves our son, I feel so blessed 🥹. Because I know what it is to have a child without fatherly love, care and attention. I can categorically tell you that, yomi has been absolutely the best father anyone can wish for. @akorede_imoleayo_ is blessed to have him as a father 🥰 and as a mentor when it comes to playing a fatherly role. He honestly need to learn this from his father. 😊😊”

“Note: I am not saying this to get anyone’s attention or because of anything. I am only appreciating the fact that my son is blessed irrespective of our mistakes and shortcomings.”

