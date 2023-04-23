    Login
    You Are A Hater If You Say My Dad Won’t Like The Way I Dress – Okocha’s Daughter

    Celebrity News

    Daughter of Nigerian football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniella Okocha has come out to share what a user commented under her photos on Instagram. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    The user wrote, “Respect Daddy Jay Jay, girl. Dress decent, sit decent and act decent. Your father is a legend worldwide. One love.”

    Responding, she wrote, “In the sea. One love,”

    “One love is actually my motto for the year. Haters smd.”

