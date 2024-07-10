You Can’t Accuse Me Wrongly And Expect Me To Say Nothing – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has come out to declare war on social media bullies. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she will no longer tolerate bullies online and offline, and she is ready to die for that cause if it comes to that.

Toyin added that people cannot be keep accusing her wrongly and expect her to say nothing.

Her words, “You can’t accuse me wrongly and expect me not to say anything. I will not arrest anyone’s mum. I never arrested anyone’s mother. It is a different thing when you commit a crime. It is a different thing when you are a criminal, you do something bad and people are dragging you and you know you have done something bad. I have not committed any crime. I have only exercised my democratic rights and they keep b#llying me. I came on social media to beg everybody, to leave me the hell alone..

You guys that are b#llying me, I am ready to d!e but before I d!e, I am ready to d!e but a lot of you b#llies, we will d!e together. I have kept quiet. You guys have pushed me to the wall I am now a mad person. I want to d!e.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.