You Can’t Buy A Winning Mentality – Conte

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte has come out to say that it is impossible for the club to qualify for next season’s Champions League. This is coming after their 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, losing three games back to back to back is not the form for a team that hopes to make top four, so it is looking beyond Tottenham’s reach now.

Conte added that a winning mentality cannot be bought and he hopes all his players will understand this soon.

His words, “When you lose two games in a row at home and a previous game against Chelsea, a team that wants to fight for the Champions League, [it] is impossible,”

“The problem is that you cannot buy the winning mentality. You transfer it day by day and [you are] not sure that [it is] day by day, because there are players that are more open and they understand the process quickly, other players need more time to understand this.”

“Winning mentality in my opinion means when you play, [thinking] ‘I am ready to kill you and to live’. This is the difference in every duel, every second ball, every set-piece.”