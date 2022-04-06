Young EPL Players Are Always Under Too Much Scrutiny – Calvert-Lewin

Everton striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come out to say that it is difficult for young players to express themselves in the EPL. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact that young players are always under the magnifying glass of being a Premier League footballer makes it hard for them to be completely free on the pitch.

Lewin added that it is sad to see these future stars even think twice before letting their hair down or feeling free as a human being.

His words, “We might play football but we’re human beings too,”

“It’s difficult for young players to express themselves and live a life which is under the magnifying glass. Sometimes you feel like you can’t let your hair down or feel free as a human being.”

“For me, wearing clothes and suits that divide opinion is what I like doing, so I’m going to continue doing it.”

“Mental health is a big topic at the moment and something that people have become far more conscious of,”

“I think a large part of why people get down is because they don’t know how to express their emotions.”

“I still see myself as a normal lad from Sheffield, but I suppose in what I’m doing I have a certain power and influence.”

“I am a competitor and I don’t like losing,”

“We have a great group of lads but recently, especially [in the 4-0 FA Cup defeat] at [Crystal] Palace, the morale was poor, I think due to the fact that we had let the manager, the fans and the club down.”

“Eventually I want to win major trophies and be a part of the next World Cup squad and I know my performances in the near future are going to be pivotal in getting me to that position.”