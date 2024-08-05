Your Blessings Are In The Policies Of Your Country, Not In Any Church Or Mosque – DJ Switch

Popular disc jockey, DJ Switch has come out to say that the Redeemed Christian Church of God is a political wing of the ruling party, APC. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, if Nigerians still don’t believe that RCCG is a useless political wing of the useless APC party, then she hopes they all find for themselves what they are looking for in churches.

Switch added that our blessings are in the policies of our country, not in the hands of any pastor.

Her words, “If by now, you still don’t believe that RCCG is a useless political wing of this useless APC, then I really don’t know what to tell you.

One day, I hope Nigerians will find for themselves what they are looking for in churches.

PS:

Your blessings are in the policies of your country, state, local govt etc. and not in the church or your pastor.

Your general safety is in the efficiency of your nation’s protection services and not in the church.

Your progress is in the availability of employment and access to finance to build businesses and not in the church and one more… your potential for growing wealth is in YOUR ability to understand how money works and investing that money in order for that money to work for you and not in sowing seeds or tithes!

Unfortunately, many of you will be lifetime casts in the smash hit, “LIVING IN BONDAGE.”

S.”