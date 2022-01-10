Your Friends Will Determine How Your Life Will Turn Out – Majid Michel

Popular actor, Majid Michel has come out to say that he experimented with drugs and engaged in street fights before finding Christ. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he used to out to drink, smoke and engage in street fighting, but he eventually knew that he was going down the wrong path and retraced his steps.

Majid added that people should be careful with the friends they keep because those you associate with play a role in how your life turns out.

His words, “I used to go out to drink, go and booze, we go and smoke, get into fights on the streets. So I did some drugs; we tried something to see how it goes.”

“We get into fights at Members next to Glenz at Osu.”

“Friends are critical. Be careful in choosing them because those you associate with play a role in how your life turns out.”

“If you are listening to me out there and you are a young guy be careful who you associate with as it has a serious consequence on your future.”

