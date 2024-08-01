Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Your Own Fans Will Suffer If You Aid Bad Governance As A Celebrity – Vector

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular rapper, Vector has come out to ask Nigerian celebrities to stop taking sides against the reality of their own people/fans.

    He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Vector
    Vector

    According to him, he’ll continue to ask his colleagues to stop supporting bad governance all in the name of party affiliations, because the reality is that their own fans will be the ones to suffer the repercussions of their actions.

    His words,

    Vector
    Vector

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News