Your Own Fans Will Suffer If You Aid Bad Governance As A Celebrity – Vector

Popular rapper, Vector has come out to ask Nigerian celebrities to stop taking sides against the reality of their own people/fans.

He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he’ll continue to ask his colleagues to stop supporting bad governance all in the name of party affiliations, because the reality is that their own fans will be the ones to suffer the repercussions of their actions.

His words,

WOW.