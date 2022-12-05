Your Parents Deserve To Be Honored – IK Ogbonna

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has come out to advise people to ensure they honour and respect their parents. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to him, many parents are not where they are meant to be because they sacrificed their personal growth for their children‘s growth, so they deserve all the honor in the world.
His words,
WOW.
