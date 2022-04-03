You’re Not Smart When You Start Fake Conversations To End Up Making A Request – Jamil Abubakar

Jamil Abubakar, son-in-law of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has come out to tackle people who engage him in fake conversations just to pave way for their requests. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t understand why people will fake greet him after a while only to end up asking for one thing or the other after a brief conversation.

Jamil added that people who do this with him often must think they are smarter than him.

His words, “Please I have a question…those of you that send me a message greeting me after a while or try to engage in fake conversations just to pave way for your request, or whatever u were planning. You think I am mad, dumb or you are just smarter!? It has to be one sha.”

