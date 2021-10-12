Youth Restiveness In Minna Metropolis, Clear Failure Of Gov Bello, APC – PDP

The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, has said continued youth restiveness in Minna, the state capital, is a clear failure, ineptitude and grandiose incompetence of the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration.

It noted that the frequent clashes by the youth in the state capital shows the administration lacks ideas of dealing with the issue in the state.

The party in a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Suleiman Ahmed Aliyu in Minna, said for over three days there has been violence and bloodshed by the youth with no sign of abetting.

According to Aliyu, “For over three days now, residents of Minna metropolis, the capital city of Niger State have been held hostage with reign of terror, violence and bloodshed by youths with no end in sight.”

The state opposition party stated that Governor Bello’s APC-led government is short of ideas on how to deal with the situation.

It said, “The Peoples Democratic Party, Niger State considers this a clear failure, ineptitude and grandiose incompetence to have been unable to bring the situation under control for three consecutive days running.

“Properties worth millions are destroyed, innocent citizens injured and the Incompetent APC Government of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello look away like nothing happened.”

The statement maintained that the state PDP will not seat idly as the state veers off course, because of the uninspiring and unimaginative inertia of the APC-led government.

“Clearly, the PDP Niger State can draw a nexus between the failed APC government of Niger State, youth joblessness and violence, especially with the truancy of Governor Bello approach to governance.

“PDP believes if nothing urgent is done, Niger State cannot survive this hemorrhage caused by carelessness and incompetence in all spheres,” the statement added.