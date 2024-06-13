Yvonne Jegede Is A Failed Actress With No Pedigree – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has come out to slam her colleague, Yvonne Jegede over her comment about Yul Edochie’s marriage. Recall that Yvonne recently said she sees nothing wrong in Yul picking a second wife, and that those who are busy insulting the actor are children of 2nd, 3rd and 4th wives.

Reacting, Angela wrote that Jegede is a failed actress with no pedigree, and she should think twice before insulting her fellow woman’s pain next time.

Okorie added that Yvonne showed how low and senseless she is with the things she said on that podcast.

Her words, “Failed actress with no pedigree person go just open mouth wahhh like person wey get diarrhea of the mouth Dey insult another woman pain like wtf na so this idi*t and her useless co-Horts pr say their mama Dey mad just for propaganda, oh well Not every mother is a mother not every wife is a wife some wives are knifes, Yvonne from that podcast you showed how low and senseless you are ior you know some nollywood girls are used to becoming second wives from snatching peoples husbands so is normal to them else how can a woman that sucked her mum’s breast for 9 months talk like this, now you are writing nonsense epistles, numbskull upon say you don old for nollywood you no blow, still no get sense, abeg shift make I see human beings.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.