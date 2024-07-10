Zamfara State APC Confirms Suspension of Aminu Sani Jaji

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has reiterated that Aminu Sani Jaji remains under suspension. This confirmation comes amid ongoing political tensions within the party.

Speaking to Journalists via telephone, the state APC publicity secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, stated, “Jaji is still under suspension, and his suspension has not been lifted yet.

Though he has the constitutional right as a Nigerian to gather his political supporters, he has no right to sack a constituted authority.”

Jaji, a federal lawmaker, was suspended by his ward leaders for misconduct, a decision later ratified by the state leadership of the party.

Despite having the opportunity to appeal the suspension at the National Headquarters of the party, Jaji has not done so.

“We will take the case to the national headquarters of the party, and punitive measures will be taken against him because he is causing problems in the party,” Gusau added.

The announcement underscores the ongoing internal strife within the Zamfara State APC, with party leaders seeking to address disciplinary issues and maintain order.