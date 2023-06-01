Zinoleesky’s Number One Song Could Only Help Him Afford An Apartment – Seyi Vibez

Popular singers, Seyi Vibez and Zinoleesky are still throwing brazen jabs at each other. Seyi recently aired out his mind via his Instastory, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Zino is nothing but a label slave who will go as far as selling his current house to buy a new one just because of him.

He added that Zino’s number one song could not help him afford an apartment, and that is why he is angry.

His words, “Now you fit say you wan sell your house go buy another one because of me!!

Lmao!

Your number 1 songs got you an apartment!

That’s why you are angry!”

“If them dey talk about the artiste wey you sabi pass for this kabal, put my name aside label slave. Anybody wey wish me bad soon God go take the person happiness away.”

WOW.