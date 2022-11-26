Zuchu Is Making African Women Proud – Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz has come out to confirm that he is dating his label signee, Zuchu. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Zuchu is a talented and humble girl that Tanzania has been blessed with, and he is proud of her for making African women proud.

Diamond added that he prays for God to bless and protect her for the rest of her life.

His words, “This week we commemorate and celebrate the reborn of the gifted, creative, loving, talented, and humble girl that Tanzania has been blessed with @officialzuchu … Thank you for continuing making Wasafis, Swahilis, Women and the whole African continent proud… It’s a relief to see where you started from until now to be among the icons in the African continent. Always remember, every job has it’s own tests and challenges…. Strive to receive it whenever it comes and look for the right way to overcome it, because the correct interpretation of an exam is to climb a bridge after failing. May God bless you and protect you in life and your journey of contributing to show the world that Africans are blessed with such talent. Remember Lion Loves you always”

