10 Million Party Faithful Will Welcome Buni On Monday – APC Group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Solidarity Forum, has promised to mobilise 10 million APC members to welcome the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mai Buni back to the party’s Secretariat on Monday.

Recall that Buni recently travelled out of the country for a medical check-up.

The coordinator of the group, Mr. Tope Musbau, while addressing the press on Thursday in Abuja, said, “Our leader deserves a grand return and that’s what we have planned for him. We will sound the trumpets, hit the drums, sing and dance because what they planned for Governor Buni didn’t materialise.

“He will be ushered back to his office by over 10 million party faithful who truly knows his worth and value his quality leadership. No amount of propaganda can deter the CEPCC chairman.”

The group appealed to party stalwarts to converge in their numbers on Monday, saying Buni’s return is a victory for the party, for Nigeria and for democracy.

It lamented that Buni has proven his pedigree, dedication and commitment to the growth of the party from his time as national secretary to this moment.

The group noted that it was laughable that vested and compromised interests wanted to capitalise on his health-enforced trip to twist the party in their favour.

Musbau lamented that some elements within the party resorted to blackmail and campaign of calumny to paint the governor in bad light before President Muhammadu Buhari when their initial plot failed.

He stressed that everyone in Nigeria knows Buni’s pedigree as a forthright leader of the APC.

The group said it was not surprised that evil forces who are scared of light want Buni out at all cost.

The group said Buni was too decent for the people leading the evil campaign against him.

It said Bunil would not fall for their antics as all they want is to rubbish Mr. President’s legacies.

Musbau noted that millions of APC supporters across the 36 States will convene in the nation’s capital to welcome Buni as he continues to lead the party to greatness.