100 witnesses to testify for Atiku, PDP in petition against Tinubu’s election

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have revealed their plans to call not more than 100 witnesses to testify in their petition challenging the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Their lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN) disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja at the resumption of proceedings before the PEPC this morning.

Uche said the anticipated 100 witnesses will include those already listed and those to be subpoenaed.

Lawyer to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Abubakar Mahmud SAN said his client plans to call two witnesses.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu is to call 39 in addition to those to be subpoenaed while the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to call 25 witnesses, in addition to those to be subpoenaed.