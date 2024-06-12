I’m Not Prepared To Quit Playing Football – Messi

Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi has come out to admit that he is not prepared to leave football. He recently revealed that Inter Miami will likely be his last club in the game, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has played football all his life, so despite his age, he is still enjoying he trainings and matches.

Messi added that he is currently battling with the fear that his career could be over at any minute.

His words, “I’m not prepared to leave football, I did this all my life, I enjoy the trainings, the games. The fear that everything’s is going to be over, it’s always there. I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club.”

WOW.

Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 he was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the club in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 35 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (eight), and most assists in La Liga (192) and the Copa América (17).

He also has the most international goals by a South American male (103). Messi has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country, and has the most goals by a player for a single club (672).