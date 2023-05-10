10th Assembly Speakership: Abbas, Kalu move to pacify aggrieved contestants

Following the controversy trailing the choice of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna as Speaker and Benjamin Kalu from Abia State as Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives , a joint task group, a forum of members-elect from the 18 political parties have been formed.

The group was formed to calm nerves and reach out to aggrieved contestants for reconciliation in the interest of the 10th House of Representatives and the nation.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday after a meeting with the joint task group, Hon. Abass expressed delight that he was adopted by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, there is a lot of work to do as he promised to go all out for total reconciliation with the aggrieved co-contestants.

He said: “I feel elated, I feel inspired, because I believe that if the party is going to use competence as its yardstick, I’m the right person to actually be picked. So for the fact that they did what I expected they would do, I feel very elated and satisfied.

“We are reaching out to them. We are in the process, we have reached out to so many, and we will continue reaching out to all of them.”

He insisted that he will reach and extend his hand of fellowship to all aspirants and bring them on board in the interest of the country.

On his part, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who is now the Deputy Speaker designate, said it was an honour done to the people of the South East that would endear the zone to the ruling in future.

“The party has started the strategy for the 2027 elections by making sure that they have a foot in the South Eastern region.

“What they have done with these nominations is in the spirit of inclusion. The South East is going to feel the power of cohesion, and national loyalty is going to be driven by virtue of this that has taken place.”