10th NASS leadership: Muslim Senate President, Speaker will confirm APC’s Islamization agenda – Obun

Cletus Obun, a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, said installing a Muslim leadership in the 10th National Assembly would confirm the Islamization agenda of the ruling party.

He stated that the party must be sensitive to give the national leadership to a Christian from the South.

Obun disclosed this on Tuesday during an Arise Television interview monitored by the media.

According to him, since the President-elect and Vice President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kasim Shettima, are Muslims, it would be wise and morally justifiable for a Christian to lead the National Assembly.

Members of the National Assembly have continued to jostle for the Senate Presidency and Speakership positions of the country’s legislative arm as the 9th Assembly winds down.

“No matter how you play the ostrich on the matter of religion and tribe, you will agree with me that APC had a challenge with the 2023 elections due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket; we cannot exacerbate that crisis with the leadership of the National Assembly being ruled by the same religion. It will confirm to the Christian population that the Islamization agenda has been completed”, he stated.