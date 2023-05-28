10th Senate: Beware of 2015 doublecross – Niger Delta youths warn lawmakers

Following the ongoing permutation over the Senate presidency of the 10th Assembly, the leadership of the Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has urged relevant stakeholders to be mindful of the doublecross that took place on the day of the inauguration of the National Assembly leadership in 2015.

The group also urged lawmakers to abide by the resolution of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to zone the Senate leadership to senators Godswill Akpabio and Jubrin Baraus.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by NFYM’s acting national president, Amutadi Uba Tega, and national secretary, Ediagbonya Joshua Osamuiyi.

In the statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, the group said it was in total support of Tinubu’s preference, noting that the South-South legislator has not occupied that position since the late Senator Joseph Wayas more than forty years ago.

Part of the statement reads: “We appreciate the solidarity of the majority of the senators of the 10th Senate and their solid rock resilience in supporting the choice of the President-elect in the candidature of Senator Akpabio.

“But we urge the relevant players to be mindful of the sleight of hand that took place in 2015 on the day of the inauguration of the National Assembly leadership.

“The leadership of NDYM appreciates the President-elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for standing for equity, especially as it relates to the leadership of the 10th Senate.”

The group noted that while Akpabio may not be a perfect human being, he nonetheless has a strong relationship with virtually every political officeholder of note in Nigeria.

“He understands the workings of the legislature since he had a direct relationship with it as a commissioner in the state executive council for six years, as an executive governor for eight years, as a senator of the Federal Republic for four years, and as a minister of government for about three years.

“In his time, the forensic audit was started and completed, thereby positioning the commission [NDDC] for what it is enjoying today. His time as the minister [of Niger Delta Affairs] brought peace to the hitherto volatile region,” NDYM stated.