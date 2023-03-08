10th Senate won’t be rubber stamp for Tinubu – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator-elect Adams Oshiomhole said the 10th Senate would not be a runner stamp for President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu after its inauguration.

The former Edo governor gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja at the presentation of certificates of return to Senators-elect.

Oshiomhole noted that Tinubu looks forward to a senate that would contribute to the country’s development.

The former Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, said he would not be part of a “legislature for the powerful but for the countrymen”.

He promised that the Senate would legislate in a way that ensures Nigerians get value for money.

“We are not there for the allowance. Even the president-elect will not look forward to a rubber stamp assembly but the one that can help to contribute to knowledge.”

The ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said the next Senate would work for economic growth, robust GDP and power reforms.

Oshiomhole added that the government must find the courage to deal with a system that makes citizens pay bills for power they did not consume.