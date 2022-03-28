2023: Aggrieved APC, PDP, Other Party Members Will Join Us Soon – Imo ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Imo State, says some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have met with some of their counterparts in the Peoples Democtatic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), AA and a few other political parties in the state in a bid to formally decamp to the party.

The Secretary of ADC in Imo State, Charles Okoro, made this disclosure on Monday in a release made available to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital.

According to the party, “some of the aggrieved stakeholders who have approached the leadership of ADC in Imo State have instructed many of their Loyalist and supporters to move enmass to ADC as their advance team.”

The said aggrieved party leaders who approached the leadership of ADC in Imo State said that they have decided to quit their former parties because of the reign of impunity and lack of effective party management skills.

“The development which may likely make it very difficult for their former respective parties to win elections in the forthcoming State House of Assembly and National Assembly elections in the state in 2023.

“The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Imo State wish to encourage other good and patriotic people of Imo State that our doors are open to receive more people who are willing and determine to salvage Imo State and change the narrative of governance in the State so as to save Imolites from insecurity, economic hardship and abject poverty which is ravaging the State.

“We therefore enjoin Imolites to join forces with African Democratic Congress (ADC) to salvage Imo State from the hands of our oppressors,” he said.

