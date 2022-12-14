2023: All Southeast govs may vote Peter Obi – Ohanaeze Vice President

The National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Damian Okeke-Ogene, has said all the state governors in the Southeast may vote for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate in 2023.

Okeke-Ogene made the remark while stressing that nobody can decide which presidential candidate the Southeast would vote for in 2023.

He, however, noted that the Southeast is clamouring for Obi because he is a Nigerian project and not because he’s an Igbo man.

In a statement, he described Obi’s national acceptance as the first of its kind in the country.

He noted that elder statesmen like Chukwuemeka Ojukwu and Nnamdi Azikiwe never enjoyed the kind of national acceptance Obi has.

According to Okeke-Ogene: “Southeast Governors are five persons with five votes. The same way the votes of the governors belong to them.

“They may decide to cast it to Labour Party or elsewhere. Days are gone when one man will say, leave the entire Southeast for me to deliver.

“I perceive the people’s odour and innuendo. They’re not voting for Obi because he’s an Igbo but as a Nigerian project.”