2023: APC jittery technology will expose them – Atiku’s camp slams Adamu over BVAS

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, over his concerns about using Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the 2023 general election.

Dele Momodu, the PDP Director of Strategic Communications, said Adamu is jittery over using BVAS in the 2023 elections, adding that the ruling party is afraid that technology would expose them.

The APC National Chairman had said Nigeria was not ready to use BVAS using elections.

Adamu raised the concern while addressing a Commonwealth delegation on the 2023 general election in Abuja on Wednesday.

Following backlash that greeted Adamu’s remark, the APC Spokesman, Felix Morka, explained that the party would never fault the use of technology in the 2023 election.

Reacting, Momodu said APC was afraid of losing the 2023 presidential election.

According to Momodu: “APC is jittery and they don’t want to go through the technological process.

“Whether they admit it or not, they are scared, knowing they cannot win elections anywhere in Nigeria.

“Technology will expose their rigging plans. Every other party is interested in credible elections except the ruling party. INEC must, therefore, not yield to pressure from any quarters.”