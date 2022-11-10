2023: APC lucky, Tinubu will win presidential election – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will win the 2023 presidential election.

Buhari said APC was lucky to have Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

He spoke in the United Kingdom while reacting to the chances of APC winning the presidential election in 2023.

Asked about APC’s chances of not winning in 2023, Buhari said: “What are the chances of my party not winning the election? We are going to win the election.

“Tinubu, the presidential candidate, a very well-known politician in the country, was a two-term governor in Lagos State, the most resourceful state and the most visited state.

“So, I think the party was lucky to get him to be the candidate.”

In June, Tinubu emerged as APC presidential candidate after defeating Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The former Governor of Lagos State polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, Amaechi who had 316 votes.

Following his emergence, several scandals have trailed his credibility to rule Nigeria.

Despite these allegations, the APC presidential campaign team had cleared Tinubu of all false claims.