2023: APC, PDP planning to buy Nigerians like rams – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of planning to buy Nigerians like sacrificial rams in the upcoming 2023 general election.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State, Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, stated this on Saturday at the commissioning of the party’s headquarters in Aujara ward, Jahun Local Government.

He said APC and PDP plan to use the money to buy votes from Nigerians during the coming 2023 general election.

“Don’t reject any money given to you to defraud you of your votes; collect the money is part of your stolen money,” he said.

“None of them sells his own inherited property; it is your own money they stole in governance, so collect all the money they are going to give you but never repeat the same mistakes.”

Ringim said for many years, Nigerians have been suffering due to the APC and PDP’s disastrous policies and bad governance.

He noted that Nigerians have realized that the only party that will salvage their sufferings is NNPP.