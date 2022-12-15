2023: Biden cautions Buhari, INEC against partisanship

President of the United States, Joe Biden has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against adopting a partisanship posture in next year’s general elections.

Biden, however, praised Buhari over what he described as efforts in deepening democracy not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa.

The US President admonished Buhari in Washington, on Wednesday, while interacting with leaders of six African countries slated to have elections in 2023 on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit taking place in the US Capital.

Biden revealed that he had followed the personality traits of Buhari since 2015 when he was elected President, especially his stint as an opposition leader at a time he (Biden) was a Vice President.

Biden also stated that it was very heartening that Nigeria is quite a model for democracy, especially the fact that President Buhari is not seeking a third term.

At the meeting, Biden said the meeting called with select African leaders, including those of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone was to discuss elections and democracy in Africa, share experiences with the United States on the forthcoming elections, as well as encourage the countries to continue with the democratic process.

The US President also pointed out that he is abreast of the challenges facing African countries, noting the willingness of the United States to support them in every area assistance may be required.

Buhari, who is billed to return back from the United States on Sunday, had variously pledged to bequeath a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

Despite the security challenges, Buhari has also boasted that he would ensure he bequeaths a secured country by May 29 when he will be leaving office.