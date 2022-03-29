2023: Core Reason I Want To Be Nigerian President, Wike Reveals

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the major reason he is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 is to tackle the numerous crises ravaging the nation.

Speaking during a program on Channels TV on Monday, Wike, who officially made his intention known in Makurdi on Sunday, said he has the power to rescue the country from its problems.

According to Wike, his love for the country stimulated his ambition to vy for the top political office, adding that he cannot be watching the country go down when he has the power to rescue it.

Governor Wike, who would be running under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, claimed that his administration had done well in Rivers, saying he would be doing the same for Nigeria if elected as president.

He said, “I want to become Nigeria’s President because, currently, we are in a problem and I want to offer myself to the people of this country to solve all the issues.

“Because I do know that as a man who loves this country and as a man who is committed to the development of Nigeria, I can’t be standing aloof, seeing this country sliding the way it is going.

“As Governor of Rivers State, I solve problems. And I believe that should we just close our eyes and allow this country to go the way it is going? I say, no. So I’m going to offer myself, so I can contribute.”

Wike had during his declaration in Makurdi said he had the power to right the wrongs of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s administration.