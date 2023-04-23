Haaland Should Win The Next Ballon d’Or – Rooney

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has come out to say that the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is over. He recently revealed that Erling Haaland will be the next great, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Haaland is the best footballer in the world right now, and he is presently taking his breath away with the levels he is reaching.

Rooney added that he believes the City striker should win the next Ballon d’Or because he deserves it.

His words, “Erling Haaland is the best footballer in the world right now. Lionel Messi is the greatest but, at this moment, nobody is playing better than a striker who — even though I broke records in that position myself — takes my breath away with the levels he’s reaching. He’s the best in the world because of the numbers he’s posting, the performances he’s putting in and the mentality he shows.”

“If you’re looking at who is going to win the Ballon d’Or then it has got to be him, providing he keeps up his form of this season. And why wouldn’t he? A record of 224 goals in 264 games is the mark of a player whose standards don’t drop. We’ve had the era of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, now this is his time, the era of Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.”

“When there is a talent like him around you just have to enjoy it — even if he is wearing a Manchester City shirt. After the Community Shield, when he was getting stick, I wrote that I had no doubts about him and that he would go on to prove the difference in the title race. I always felt he was the player who was going to take City where they needed to go. I was wrong about one thing, though. I said Haaland was capable of scoring a goal a game in the Premier League and in fact he has 32 goals in 28 appearances. It’s very rare to see someone quite so lethal.”