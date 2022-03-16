2023: El-Rufai’s Imposition Of Candidates Will Make APC Lose Kaduna, Group Warns

A group known as APC Political Alliance (APA), has warned that the political wrangling in the Kaduna chapter of the All Progressives Congress and Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai’s “autocratic posture” could make the party lose the seat of power of the state to opposition parties.

The Group, which is made up of mainly elders of repute, women, youth and captains of Industries who are members and sympathizers of the APC stressed that, Governor El-Rufai’s stand to force an unpopular candidate on the people of Kaduna State will divide the party, and would make it difficult for the APC to win elections in 2023.

Speaking with our Correspondent on Tuesday, the group’s spokesman, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi Mustapha said, the Governor in recent months is compelling the APC state executives to anoint a candidate.

“Among those Governor El-Rufai is projecting to take over the government of Kaduna, is a Senator and one of his commissioners, and this is not accepted by the majority of the party members, party executives across the state and the general public”, he said.

Alhaji Shehu called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other national leaders of the APC to prevail on Governor El-Rufai, to save the fortunes of the party in Kaduna State.

For the party to win in the 2023 general elections, according to the group, “the national leaders should compel Governor El-Rufai to allow the most popular candidate who is selected by the majority of the party members and delegates to emerge as governorship candidate”.

Governor El-Rufai, one of the arrowheads of the national APC politics, is serving out his second term as the executive Governor of Kaduna state.

He was first elected as Governor in 2015 under the APC and won his reelection in 2019 with the same party’s ticket.