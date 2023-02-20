2023: Elect wrong leaders, go back into darkness – Shehu Sani warns Nigerians

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, a former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has warned that electing a wrong leader would plunge the country into another four years of darkness.

Sani also called on Nigerians to be guided by their conscience and experience and elect a competent leader.

His statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Sani, also a social critic, urged Nigerians not to allow religious leaders to mislead them.

“On Saturday, this country has a date with history. Don’t vote for a candidate because your mosques or churches asked you to do so. Be guided by your conscience and experience & elect a competent leader. A wrong choice is another 4 years of journey into darkness,” he tweeted.