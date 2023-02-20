    Login
    2023: Elect wrong leaders, go back into darkness – Shehu Sani warns Nigerians

    Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, a former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has warned that electing a wrong leader would plunge the country into another four years of darkness.

    Ex Senator Shehu Sani
    Sani also called on Nigerians to be guided by their conscience and experience and elect a competent leader.

    His statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

    Sani, also a social critic, urged Nigerians not to allow religious leaders to mislead them.

    “On Saturday, this country has a date with history. Don’t vote for a candidate because your mosques or churches asked you to do so. Be guided by your conscience and experience & elect a competent leader. A wrong choice is another 4 years of journey into darkness,” he tweeted.

