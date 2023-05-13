2023 election: APC moves to punish those who sabotaged Tinubu in Anambra

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State said it is not unaware that some stakeholders of the party in the state worked against the emergence of its presidential candidate in the last election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The chairman of the party in the state, Mr Basil Ejidike, stated this, during a stakeholders meeting of the party yesterday in Awka, the state capital.

He said henceforth, there will be reward for party members who worked hard, and also punishment for those who sabotage it.

He said a committee would be set up to appropriately sanction those who sabotaged the party.

Ejidike said: “The party frowned at the attitude of many party executives at the various levels, alongside agents, who abdicated from their responsibilities at critical moments of the elections. I assure you that they must not go unpunished.

“On a positive note, the party acknowledges the efforts of those stakeholders who stood with the party and labored for the minimal successes recorded at the last elections. The party also commends our candidates who contested for various positions. We truly admire their zeal and determination in the face of daunting challenges and pledge to reward and carry them along.

“It is common knowledge that most of our stakeholders and members lack the required commitment and sincerity that are characteristics of good party men and women. This has adversely affected our party in no small way, here in Anambra.

“Some of our leaders are culpable in this regard. These unfortunate actions of some of these leaders and stakeholders have entrenched party disloyalty and indiscipline in our chapter. The bad examples set by these disloyal leaders implicitly affect the psyche, actions, and activities of most party members, hence entrenching anti-party feelings and sentiments.

“This is the singular reason, the party hasn’t made a substantial impact in the state. We must bear in mind that ours is a party with great ideology, objectives, policies and programme and must be respected by members and leaders.

“We must, therefore, take stringent measures to save our party from extinction. Moving forward, the party has resolved, in line with Article 21.3 of our constitution, to set up a Standing Disciplinary Committee that will try all known actions and anti-party activities perpetuated against the party in the state,” Ejidike said.