2023 election: MACBAN hints on preferred presidential candidate

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) will announce its preferred presidential candidate before the 2023 election.

The new President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma gave the hint at the weekend in a chat with repoters in Abuja.

Ngelzarma disclosed that he already presented the demands of the pastoralists to top flagbearers.

The MACBAN leader, from Yobe State, said his administration would operate under the CORE agenda.

“CORE means Consultation, Orientation, Reintegration and Empowerment. As part of consultation, I met some presidential candidates.

“I presented our demands to Bola Tinubu (APC) at the town hall meeting in Minna, Niger State.

“I met Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP). I hope to meet Peter Obi (LP) soon; demands have been submitted.

“Let me make it clear: we have not endorsed any candidate. We will do so in February, before the election.

“This would be after we’ve analyzed their plans and get their responses to our requests”, he added.

Ngelzarma noted that he was determined to change the wrong narrative and perception about MACBAN.

“Of course there are some bad eggs, just like in other organisations, but I assure Nigerians that we are for peace.”

On union membership, Ngelzarma confirmed MACBAN was considering joining the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The new national committee was inaugurated in November. The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and governors attended.

Ngelzarma served as the National Secretary for two terms, from 2014-2022.

Bello Aliyu Gotomo is the new scribe.