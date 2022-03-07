Rest In Peace – Dino Melaye Mocks APC As Leadership Crisis Deepens

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, following the current leadership crisis rocking the ruling party.

Recall that Governor Sani Bello of Niger State on Monday, reportedly took over the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the party, kicking out his Yobe State counterpart, Governor Mai Mala Bun.

Shortly after meeting at the party’s secretariat, Bello received a report of the APC’s zoning committee ahead of the March National Convention.

However, Bello declared that he only presided over the meeting of CECPC because Buni was absent.

The drama, which remains shocking and unclear to most Nigerians, has continued to receive reactions from stakeholders of the party and political analysts, as many described Bello’s action as unfair.

Reacting, Dino, a governorship aspirant in Kogi State, mocked the party, saying APC is dead.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dino said, “Rest In Peace APC: 2014 – 2022. 8 years old. Gone too soon. Announcer- SDM”.