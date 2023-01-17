    Login
    2023 election: NNPP candidates, others defect to APC in Zamfara

    Zamfara North senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Hon. Ibrahim Son-Allah Abubakar, along with the party’s candidate of Zurmi/Shinkafi Federal Constituency, Hon. Suleiman Garba Zurmi, has defected to the APC.

    All Progressives Congress (APC)
    In their separate speeches, Hon. Ibrahim Son Allah and Hon. Suleiman Garba said they joined the APC because of the impressive improvement recorded in addressing insecurity of their respective constituencies by the Bello Matawalle administration which has brought relative peace.

    They assured to work hard for the success of the party at all levels.

    Receiving them into the APC, Governor Matawalle said Zamfara people are satisfied with the APC leadership under his watch that is why a lot of people are leaving their parties.

    He promised to sustain the tempo in his fight against banditry until a desired result is achieved.

    The NNPP candidates were presented to the Governor by the state APC Chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani, at the Government House, Gusau.

    The event was attended by the Zamfara State APC Secretary, Hon.Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima; Speaker, Hon. Nasiru Maazu Magarya; Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe; state APC working committee, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Directors General and party supporters, among others.

