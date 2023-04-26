    Login
    Subscribe

    The Man I Secretly Engaged And Parted Ways With Is Still My Friend – Kesha

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Kesha has come out to say that she was secretly engaged at one point in time but called it off. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Kesha
    Kesha

    According to her, the man who proposed to her is still a friend, and some of her popular songs were written after they parted ways.

    Kesha did not reveal the identity of her ex or share any further details about the failed engagement.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply