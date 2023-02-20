2023 election: NNPP seeks to withdraw from peace accord

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Kano, has threatened to withdraw its support for a peace accord earlier signed in the state because of an alleged plot by police and the state government to intimidate candidates of the party.

The party alleged that the Kano State Police Command, on the order of the state government, has perfected a secret plan to arrest NNPP stalwarts across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Dr Baffa Bichi, who is NNPP senatorial candidate for Kano North, disclosed this during a media briefing organized by the party at its secretariat in Kano.

Bichi who spoke alongside all NNPP senatorial candidates and gubernatorial candidate, Abba Gida Gida, alleged that the Kano Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, in collaboration with the state government, is working to create a crisis that may cause the postponement of elections in Kano.

He further claimed that they have evidence of a composed list of NNPP members to be arrested by the Kano State Police Command.

Bichi, on behalf of all the NNPP stalwarts, called on the Inspector General of Police to, with immediate effect, redeploy the commissioner of police for peace to reign in Kano during and after the elections.

Due to the current situation in Kano, NNPP, according to him, is planning to withdraw its signature from the peace accord that has already been signed.

Bichi appealed to all the security agencies to monitor the situation in kano with care, stressing that NNPP is planning a peaceful protest in all the 44 LGAs in the state so that people will know the real situation on ground.

“We will soon release the names of those the police are planning to arrest, and we have reliable information that that list was [put] together by local government chairmen,” said Bichi who also accused the Kano Police Command of refusing to enforce court orders on some politicians.