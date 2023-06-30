I Appreciate The Support Chelsea Fans Gave Me – Havertz

New Arsenal signing, Kai Havertz has come out to apologize to Chelsea fans for the leak of his announcement video on Wednesday. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely would have preferred Chelsea fans listening to his thoughts on leaving the club first before he gave his take on joining Arsenal, but everything sadly happened the way it did.

Havertz added that he is very grateful for the support of the fans all through the years, and he is glad they won the UCL together.

His words, “Dear @ChelseaFC,

I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team. This isn’t my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way.

I write this letter with a heavy heart to all the fans.

A big thank you for all your support, we achieved a dream of winning the Champions League together!

Kai 💙”