2023 Election: Residents praise and widely endorse PDP’s Ladi Adebutu for Ogun Governorship Seat [VIDEOS]

Residents across the breadth of Ogun State have indicated their choice of votes for Hon Oladipupo Adebutu (LADO), the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State in the coming election of 18th March 2023.

Watch the video below for a cross-section of comments and interest by the people of Ogun State. Your comments are also welcome while sharing the video.

PART 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PART2



PART 3



PART 4



Youth and elders are all showering encomium of Ladi Adebutu as well as his previous and ongoing support to the people in the state and beyond.

As captured in the video comments, people want LADO for the Governorship seat. Some are even sayings their votes, and those of family and friends will be for LADO. Ladi Adebutu has helped a lot of people and they want someone like him to become the number one citizen of the state.