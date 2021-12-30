2023 Election: South East Group Opposes Calls For Anyim’s Presidency

The South East Democratic Civil Society Coalition (SEDSOC), yesterday, rejected the purported endorsement of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, for the presidency in 2023.

Former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, both of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, are among those said to be canvassing for Anyim to contest the presidency.

But in a statement issued by National Convener of SEDSOC, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the coalition, which described Anyim’s endorsement as “hasty and self-serving,” demanded immediate withdrawal of the endorsement.

“The South East has eminently qualified persons capable of transforming Nigeria if given the chance by the electorate to serve as President in 2023.

“To this end, we view Anyim’s endorsement as too hasty and self-serving. Those clamouring for him to run for the presidency chose to jump the gun in what can only be interpreted as self-serving and an attempt to stampede the South East bloc into their own private agenda.

“How Abaribe, who is one of our own, joined the bandwagon of some selfish South East politicians to engage in the controversial outing, is shocking and disappointing,” the statement reads.

Specifically, the group demanded that Abaribe should immediately withdraw his endorsement, insisting: “Whatever happened between Anyim and the politicians is a nullity and does not reflect the mood of South East people.”

Ezugwu stressed that South East leaders were already in the process of consultations across party lines to shop for the best, who would not only represent the interest of Ndigbo, but also has capacity and broad-mindness to carry along all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or political leanings.

“Ndigbo are not ready to mess up the opportunity to present our best to Nigerians, as many prominent persons are being consulted before zeroing on one or two candidates among those interested in contesting the position from the zone.

“SEDSOC vehemently opposes Ayim’s hasty endorsement for president of the country in 2023,” it added.