2023 election: Why LP, PDP, NNPP failed to kick out APC – Keyamo

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Festus Keyamo has said that the failure of other political parties to unite, led to their downfall at the 2023 polls.

Keyamo recounted how APC merged in 2015 to kick out the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

He tweeted: “In order to kick out the ruling PDP in 2015, different parties merged to form the APC and it won; but for PDP to kick APC out of power, it fragmented into Labour Party, NNPP and PDP.

“If you remove emotions for one moment, it is not difficult to see why the opposition parties lost.”

Bola Tinubu of the APC has been announced the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election, ahead of Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP).