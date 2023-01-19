2023 elections: Osun East politicians urged to caution followers

The Team Lead of VoteNotFight Campaign in Osun State, Jare Tiamiyu has urged political parties and their candidates in Osun East Senatorial District, especially the six local government areas of Ijeshaland to eschew violence during the election period.

Tiamiyu, made this call while appearing on a television programme on a Thursday in Osogbo.

Stressing the importance of a peaceful and fair election, Tiamiyu condemned the recurrence of violence in the six local government areas of Ijesha North and South federal constituencies.

According to him: “Osun East has experienced a lot of crisis in the last few weeks, especially the Ijesa land. On behalf of our organization and partners, including the New Generation Girls and Women Development Initiative and the National Democratic Institute, I am using this period to call on the House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates in Osun East to please let us have peace in the region.

“This is Osun state and we are ‘Omoluabi’ people. We should continue to portray ourselves that way, and our politicians should also do so. What a politician says carries weight. So we urge our political class to start making statements that will promote peace and harmony. The development in Ijesa in the last few days has become worrisome. We call on all political parties and leaders to caution their followers.”

Speaking on the VoteNotFight campaign, the Osun Team Lead said the campaign recorded success in the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

“We moved round Osun prior to the July 2022 governorship election. We met with political party candidates and other stakeholders including transport unions, students, youth groups and market women. This we have started again this time. We are meeting with politicians and also with stakeholders to preach peace. What we want is a peaceful Osun and Nigeria. Without peace, there won’t be development,” he said.