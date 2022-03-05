2023 Elections: PDP Still Consulting On Where To Zone Gubernatorial Ticket – Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has stated that the Abia State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is currently in serious consultations on the governorship ticket of the party.

Ikpeazu assured that the PDP will do what is right for the people of the state, and also restated that every segment and zone of the state has capable individuals who have what it takes to successfully run the affairs of Abia.

The Governor made this known while receiving a PDP governorship aspirant and the Chancellor, Gregory University Uturu, Professor Greg Ibe, at his country-home, Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local government area of Abia state.

This was contained in a release issued to newsmen on Friday, by Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Governor Ikpeazu also dismissed insinuations by some fifth columnists that aspirants from Abia North Senatorial district of the state have been disqualified from the gubernatorial race.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and calibre of persons who have so far indicated interest in the race to become the next Governor of the State and reminded politicians that even with the number of qualified persons, only one person could be Governor at a particular time.

The Abia Chief Executive appealed to the elites in the party to exercise patience with the party as it seeks the best way to move forward on the issue.

The party, according to the governor, is currently deepening consultations on the best way forward, which will ensure that victory is achieved and without any zone in the state feeling marginalized in the scheme of things.

Governor Ikpeazu further challenged all aspirants to be bold enough to line up behind whoever will eventually get the nod of the party and support the party to win the general elections.

He welcomed Professor Ibe, who is the Proprietor of Gregory University, Uturu and described him as a distinguished son of Abia and his personal friend. He wished him well and urged him to dredge up enough courage for the race and even a greater courage to accept whatever decision that will come in the fullness of time.

His words, “Power comes from God and it is so important that God cannot leave it in the hands of anyone man. While I may have my own thoughts and opinion on the issue, I am confident that what will happen eventually will be what God sanctions and it will be for the good of our state.”