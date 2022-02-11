2023: How I’ll Create Unity In Nigeria When Elected President – Kingsley Moghalu

The founder of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has assured that he will create unity through what he called powerful communication of a vision of new possibilities and through executive actions.

Speaking with Comrade Lawrence Onuzulike, the National President of Igbos For United And Progressive Nationhood (IPAN), he noted that Nigerian leaders have not been able to properly utilize communication and symbols for nation-building and create unity of purpose among Nigerians, leading to maladministration and mismanagement of public funds that have bedeviled Nigeria over the years.

Moghalu, who is the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, assured IPAN and Nigerians in general that he will enthrone meritocracy as part of confidence building actions geared towards enhancing fairness in public appointments to get the best from every part of Nigeria.

“Then I will ensure that every Nigerian is treated equally under the rule of law in an impartial manner, unlike what we have today.”

On Security and Economy, Prof Muoghalu said he will deploy Strategic or Developmental Capitalism to enhance free market economy where property rights, innovation and access to capital shall be the order of the day.

“We will shift the focus in the area of capital to venture capital as opposed to credit with the creation of a N1trillion venture capital fund to be managed by the private sector with a 49/51% equity split, to fund technical skills acquisition and the establishment of new ventures by our youth.

“The free market is the most guaranteed way to create the wealth of nations, so we will vastly reduce the heavy hand of state intervention in the economy and simply focus on creating an enabling environment.

“We will diversify the economy towards complex manufacturing and export, and reform trade and foreign exchange policy to encourage the marketplace with incentives to make this shift. Economics and the economy responds to incentives, not to the heavy hand of state control”, he concluded.