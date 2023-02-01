    Login
    Subscribe

    2023: I want Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to support my ambition – Atiku confirms talks with rivals

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that he would be meeting with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso; and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, to support his ambition in the forthcoming election.

    Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Peoples Democratic Party's Special Convention in Abuja, Nigeria May 28, 2022 (REUTERS)
    Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the Peoples Democratic Party’s Special Convention in Abuja, Nigeria May 28, 2022 (REUTERS)

    Atiku disclosed this during an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday.

    Responding to questions in the Hausa language, Atiku boasted that both Obi and Kwankwaso are not threats to his chances of emerging victorious at the February 25 poll.

    “Although, I see no threat in any of them (Obi and Kwankwaso) but we are in talks.

    “The discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming.”

    See also  2023: PDP Re-Adjusts Timetable, Extends Sales Of Nomination Forms

    Atiku also addressed the lingering crisis within the PDP.

    According to him, every party has its internal crisis, and theirs will be resolved soon.

    “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Definitely that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the election preparations for now,” he said.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply