Shoutout To Drake For Betting On Me – Israel Adesanya

Popular rapper, Drake has won a whopping $2.7M after Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight title. The Nigerian-born New Zealander recently won back the 185lb title just five months after he lost it to his bitter rival Pereira, who has previously beaten him twice in kickboxing.

Drake lost $1.6M after backing Adesanya to win in that fight, but the boxer rectified things for the rapper in his rematch with Pereira.

The lyricist placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win which returned $885,000, and a $400,000 bet for him to win by knockout, which returned a massive $1.8million.

Adesanya said, “Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line. That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man too so shoutout to stake, we are about to make another deal and get more money.”

WOW.