2023: I will be fair, just to all – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, promised to be fair and just to all, if elected.

Tinubu gave the promise during a town hall meeting with North-West Muslim leaders in Kano.

Tinubu pledged to be fair, just and consistent with the tenets of Islamic faith.

“A leader in a plural society like ours is enjoined to be a leader of all. If elected, I shall govern honestly and democratically, in harmony with our nation’s constitution.

“I have tried to be a faithful and dutiful servant. I have tried to improve the lot of all our people, whether Christians or Muslims.

“I thank Almighty Allah for the opportunity to meet you all on this great occasion. I am humbled by your attendance and the warmth of your reception.

“I pray He continues to give you the wisdom and rectitude to fulfill this great and vital duty. Without your guidance and counsel, the nation cannot attain the place Allah has set for us,” NAB quoted him as saying.

Tinubu said that his visions were collaboration, continuity and consistency for the development of Nigeria.

He promised to revive the economy and fight corruption and insecurity through provision of modern equipment for security agencies.