2023: I’m Not Running For President To Negotiate VP Ticket – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said his decision to run for the Presidency is not to negotiate the Vice Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike disclosed this while addressing PDP delegates and leaders in Calabar, Cross River State capital, on Wednesday.

The PDP presidential aspirant said he was in the state to meet party members and signify his seriousness to be Nigeria’s next president.

Wike also dismissed claims of picking the Senatorial forms like other aspirants of the party have done secretly.

He said: “I am here to introduce myself to you. We have started the process and I have made myself available to people of Cross River. I am running for the President and I am not running for running sake. I will win the party ticket and win the Presidency of this country.

“I am not running to negotiate for Vice President or for anything. I have not collected senate form or any form in case I fail. Some people have sent in their cronies to collect senate forms on their behalf in case there is a consensus.

“I came here for you to see me face to face. Some are sending people to talk to them. I have too much energy and I am ready to go to every nook and cranny of this country. Trust people with energy and I have it.”