2023: It’s over – Wike insists G-5 Governors will never sit down with Atiku

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has ruled out any chance of him and his political allies negotiating with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, before the general elections.

Wike spoke at a media chat held in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

A group of five governors known as the G5, led by Wike is against the presidential bid of Atiku.

His allies include Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Wike claimed that the timeframe for resolving the grievance of the G5 is “over” and he is “not ready to sit down with anybody again”.

“No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now,” he said.

“They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again.”